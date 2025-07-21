In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman emphasized that the initiative on sovereignty in Judea and Samaria must come from Israel itself. He expressed strong confidence that the United States, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, would support a clear and responsible plan laid out by Israel's government.

"Israel has to decide what it wants. It's not about America, the UN, or the Quartet. It's about Israel making the right choice for its people," said Friedman, who had just participated in a high-level Knesset conference on the future of sovereignty. "If Israel presents a plan that benefits all inhabitants and provides long-term stability, I believe it will receive a warm and constructive reception in Washington."

Friedman discussed the current geopolitical climate and addressed widespread skepticism surrounding the feasibility of a Palestinian state, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas attacks. "We saw what happened in Gaza, which was entirely Palestinian-controlled and received significant international financial support. Rather than investing in infrastructure or peace, they chose to build terror tunnels and stockpile weapons. That experiment failed and will not be repeated," he stated.

He stressed that the foundational conditions that enabled the Abraham Accords—namely, a strong Israel, a firm Israel-US alliance, and a strategically weakened Iran—are now once again present. "These key elements were carefully crafted during the Trump administration but faded during Biden's tenure. Now, however, they’ve returned. That creates fertile ground for extending normalization and peace agreements across the region," Friedman added.

Reflecting on the historic military cooperation between Israel and the United States in their recent campaign against Iran, Friedman described it as an unprecedented moment in strategic partnership. "Never before have Israel and America engaged side-by-side in combat operations against a shared adversary," he noted. "President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu staked their legacies on those 12 days in June. They worked seamlessly—Israel cleared the airspace, US B2 bombers executed precision strikes. Both sides performed critical roles under immense risk, and they succeeded."

Regarding political pushback in the US, Friedman acknowledged criticism from certain conservative voices. However, he praised President Trump for standing firm. "He knew this was not just about Israel but about protecting the world from radical Islamic terrorists gaining nuclear capability. He understood that by doing this, he would be challenging some of his most loyal supporters—Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, and Steve Bannon among them. But he said, 'Look, guys, on this one you're wrong. I'm going to do what I want to do because you don't understand.' That took real courage."

When asked about the so-called "woke right" and its influence, Friedman downplayed its significance. "There was a vote just days ago on a proposal from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to defund half a billion dollars for Israel’s missile defense. The result? 422 against, only 6 in favor. That included Greene, Thomas Massie, and a few progressive voices like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. It's a loud group online but politically marginal," he said. "The Republican Party remains overwhelmingly supportive of Israel."

Turning to the ongoing war in Gaza, Friedman emphasized that the burden for stalled negotiations lies not with Israel but with Hamas. "The terrorist leadership has been largely decimated, and those remaining are desperate and divided. They’re overplaying their hand in negotiations," he stated. "This is not a case of Israel stalling for the sake of prolonging war. The objectives remain clear—free the hostages and dismantle Hamas. That mission is still incomplete."

Friedman highlighted the emotional toll on the Israeli public and the importance of achieving both humanitarian and security outcomes. "Every day that the hostages remain in captivity is a day too long. I personally know many of the families. Their pain is unimaginable. But the broader population—millions of Israelis—also deserves to return to a life without fear and constant rocket fire. That’s what’s at stake."

Finally, the former ambassador offered insight into his ongoing relationship with President Trump, dispelling any speculation about a rift. "We remain in close contact. About six weeks ago, I was invited to the Oval Office for an hour-and-a-half conversation. We covered every major issue. He knows I’m available to assist in any capacity, and I will be there if called upon."