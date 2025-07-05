Tucker Carlson has revealed that he was able to obtain an interview with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian in the wake of Operation Rising Liuon and Operation Midnight Hammer.

"We know we'll be criticized for this interview, and we decided to do it anyway," Carlson explained. "We were just at war with Iran ten days ago, and may be again. Our view is that American citizens have the Constitutional and God-given right to know as much about what is being done with their money and in their name as they can. That includes hearing from the people they're fighting."

America did not formally declare war on Iran before Operation Midnight Hammer, a power reserved for Congress in the American Constitution. The operation drew bipartisan criticism for being carried out without Congressional approval - a matter of contention for nearly every American military action since the Vietnam War.

"Can you believe everything you hear from the president of Iran? Probably not," Carlson added. "But keep in mind that anyone who seeks to deny you that right is not your ally, but your enemy. We have also put in an interview request for Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, for the third time in the past few months."

He noted that there were some limitations to the interview. "We had to work remotely, and through a translator. There are some questions to which I cannot expect an honest answer, and so I didn't ask, questions like 'Was the nuclear program entirely disabled by the American bombing?' The purpose was not the absolute truth, which was impossible, but to add to the body of knowledge available for the American people to form their opinion."