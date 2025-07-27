Iran’s Crown Prince, Prince Reza Pahlavi, on Saturday successfully convened the biggest and most diverse gathering ever of opposition activists and groups to seize the opportunity for democratic change in Iran.

The Convention of National Cooperation to Save Iran in Munich, brought together over 500 attendees, composed of political organizations and prominent dissidents and activists, entrepreneurs, academics, artists, and athletes, who represented the most diverse coalition ever established against the regime. Attendees spanned the ideological spectrum of Iranian politics from left to right, monarchist and republican and came from the diverse array of Iran’s demographic and socioeconomic backgrounds including different religious, linguistic, ethnic and tribal groups.

A number of political prisoners, in an audio message from Greater Tehran Prison, announced their support for the Convention of National Cooperation to Save Iran and Prince Reza Pahlavi’s leadership of a transition to a democratic and secular Iran.

Victims of the regime’s brutality told their stories along with family members whose loved ones have been murdered by the IRGC.

In his remarks at the convention, Pahlavi painted a stark picture of Iran's current plight under the regime while outlining a detailed five-pillar strategy for a democratic future.

"What brings us all together here is love for our homeland, and the importance we place on the fate of Iran," the Prince stated, emphasizing the broad unity among attendees "across religions and beliefs, ethnicities and tribes, social strata and political affiliations, from republicans to monarchists, left to right."

He asserted that this diverse gathering represented "the broadest and most diverse coalition of Iranian opposition forces ever assembled," united by a common goal: "to end the Islamic Republic and begin a new dawn of freedom, democracy, and prosperity for our homeland, Iran."

Pahlavi did not mince words in his condemnation of the current regime, stating that "Iran’s very existence is in greater danger than ever before due to the continuation of the Islamic Republic." He lamented the regime's alleged destruction of Iran's resources, asserting that "Iran’s rivers are dry, its soil eroding, its ground sinking, its air polluted, its skies in the hands of foreign forces, its economy in free fall, its people’s homes without water or electricity, and their lives held hostage to the sectarian delusions of an anti-Iranian regime and its foolish leader."

The Prince directly blamed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for the country's dire situation. "The person responsible for this situation is none other than Ali Khamenei," he declared. "It is he who step-by-step brought our homeland to this point, and today, as always, he is evading accountability by blaming his subordinates." Pahlavi accused Khamenei of dragging Iran into war, stating, "It is Ali Khamenei and his regime who are the warmongers."

He further criticized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), saying, "These very guards, who for years beat their chests with empty bravado, have now proven they can’t even defend themselves."

Despite the grim assessment, Pahlavi conveyed a message of hope and urgency. "Yet now, a historic moment has arrived. The Islamic Republic is weaker and more unstable than at any time in its 46-year history," he proclaimed. "An unprecedented opportunity has opened for the Iranian people to topple this anti-Iranian regime." He urged all patriotic Iranians to "redouble their efforts to save the motherland," emphasizing, "There is no room today for hesitation: the time for neutrality… is over. The lines are clear."

The Prince reiterated his long-standing commitment to a democratic transition, clarifying, "As I have repeatedly stated, I do not seek political office or position. I want to create a space and structure so that those who wish to serve the nation and restore Iran’s lost greatness can present themselves and their plans in a democratic process to the people’s vote." He unveiled a five-pillar strategy for reclaiming and rebuilding Iran, which includes: "Maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic," "Maximum support for the Iranian people," "Maximum defections from the regime," "Maximum mobilization and organization of activists inside and outside the country," and "Presenting a plan for Iran’s prosperity after the fall of the regime."

Pahlavi reported significant progress across these pillars. In the area of defections, he claimed substantial headway, stating, "Thanks to these targeted efforts, we now have much deeper insight into the regime’s internal structures. We are in communication with elements inside the system who are actively accelerating the fall of the Islamic Republic." He further revealed the development of "a large, secure, and continually monitored data infrastructure" to manage the transition process. "The effectiveness of the National Cooperation campaign is precisely why the regime is terrified and resorting to lies and defamation, fearing the increasing defection of military, security, police, and government personnel," he asserted. Recent reports indicate that over 50,000 government and military insiders have registered with Pahlavi's platform.

The Prince also outlined a "roadmap for the political transition," proposing two core institutions for the current phase: "a temporary executive team and a National Uprising Council, which will serve as a strategic advisory body." He clarified that the executive team would dissolve upon the formation of a transition government, while the National Uprising Council would evolve into a provisional legislative body.

Addressing direct threats against him, Pahlavi stated, "I have lived with these threats since the day I began this struggle and have never let fear into my heart." He sent a direct message to Khamenei, declaring, "Ali Khamenei must know: his regime is crumbling. Many of those around him despise him. A large number of IRGC members are looking for a way to jump ship. And the overwhelming majority of the people detest him and his regime." He concluded with a warning: "The path he is on leads to a massive eruption of national fury—and its end will not be a good one." Pahlavi pledged fair trials by international standards, even for Khamenei, stating, "Our commitment to holding a fair trial by international standards includes Khamenei himself—something he has long denied to the Iranian people."

Concluding his address, Prince Pahlavi expressed unwavering confidence in the Iranian people: "Our victory is closer than ever. Believe in your power. We are a united, conscious, and courageous nation—a regime like this has never been able to defeat our culture, our history, or our civilization." He ended with a resounding call to action: "The Islamic Republic is going to the dustbin of history. And Iran, and our people, free and proud, will safely pass through this difficult chapter. We are a great nation. We will reclaim Iran. Long live Iran!"