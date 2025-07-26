In discussions held at the IDF's General Staff, a demand was raised to call up additional reserve forces to expand the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip, but IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir rejected the request, Kan 11 reported.

Zamir emphasized that he intends to uphold the commitment made to the reserve soldiers, which stipulates that they will not be called up for more than 74 days a year, and announced that he would not approve additional recruitment beyond the set annual quota.

On Friday, it was reported that the defense establishment presented a new plan to the political leadership, which includes additional encirclement and division of the Gaza Strip.

According to sources familiar with the details of the plan, its goal is to exhaust Hamas and the local population.

However, the IDF has thus far refrained from carrying out maneuvers in areas where, according to intelligence information, hostages are believed to be held.