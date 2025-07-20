Israeli officials estimate that Hamas will return a positive answer to the new proposed IDF troop deployment in the Gaza Strip in return for a hostage deal.

A source involved in the talks told Kan News on Sunday that "we can reach the long-awaited breakthrough for a deal within a few days."

The new deployment maps that Israel presented to Hamas include significant flexibility for Israel. Among the issues that Israel agreed to concede on are the redrawing of the Morag Corridor and a change to the troop deployment in Gaza.

A senior military official stated: "I hope that this week we'll have a deal. The IDF recommends to the political echelon to reach a deal, there is a great desire on both sides."

According to the official, the military recommends retaining forces in the perimeter in areas that overlook the communities and kibbutzes in the Gaza envelope.