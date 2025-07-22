In an interview with Andrew Callaghan on Channel 5, Biden Hunter criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attack on Iran, questioning if "anybody thinks that [he] is not doing this to save himself so that he doesn't end up in jail?”.

He also said that, "Netanyahu has been promising us that Iran was on the verge of a nuclear weapon for 22 years now? Longer than that. I think he first wrote it in a book that they were months away from a nuclear weapon in 1996 and then he said it again in 2000 and in 2004, and then he did it during the Iraq war and then a few months ago and a few weeks ago and then he dropped bombs. But he's been wrong every time. He's the boy who cried wolf and one day the wolf is going to be pushed."

He also responded to the bombing of a mosque in Gaza, saying that "Bombing the s*** out of whatever remains of a mosque in Gaza and turning it into a golf course ... is not going to work.”

He added that, "Trump said that he would have the war over the day that he took office. More people have died in Gaza between when he was inaugurated and today, than at any time between Oct. 7 and when my dad left office. Where are they [the protesters] now?”