Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian admitted in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel that “Israel has dealt powerful blows to Iran.”

However, he claimed that Iran responded forcefully and accused Israel of “concealing the results of the Iranian attacks.”

Regarding the future of Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian said, “Trump says Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, and we accept that.”

At the same time, he stated that uranium enrichment in Iran will continue into the future in accordance with international law and that there is no intention to abandon it.

“Any future negotiations must bring equal benefit to all sides,” he added. “Iran will not accept threats or orders. We have not surrendered and will not surrender, and that is clear to everyone. We believe in diplomacy and dialogue.”