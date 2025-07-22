A multi-arena situational assessment was held yesterday (Monday), led by IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir, with the participation of members of the General Staff Forum and the Operational Staff Forum, for the first time in about two years.

At the situational assessment, the intelligence, operational, and strategic picture across all arenas was presented - from the nearby borders to far away regions of the Middle East, including a systemic outlook from Tehran to Gaza.

Chief of Staff Zamir and the commanders reviewed regional shaping factors, outlined planned operational moves, and presented a comprehensive analysis of the expected challenges.

Zamir emphasized that the IDF must be prepared for a continued wide-scale and comprehensive campaign, while managing a complex and challenging reality that requires multi-arena operations.

"The IDF is required to act proactively across multiple arenas, alongside essential defense in the arenas and along the borders. We will continue to preserve our aerial superiority and advance our intelligence efforts," Zamir stated.

According to Zamir, "The war in the Gaza Strip is one of the most complex the IDF has ever known. We have achieved significant accomplishments - Southern Command continues to lead with regular and reserve brigades operating every day in both offense and defense.

"We are paying a heavy price in combat - as we saw just today. We will continue operating to achieve our objectives: the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas."

He added: "We are operating across multiple arenas. We will continue to weaken and prevent Syria and Hezbollah from achieving strategic capabilities and maintain our freedom of action. We are operating in Judea and Samaria and consistently combatting terrorism. Iran and its axis remain in our sights - the campaign against Iran is not over."

Zamir concluded: "Alongside all of this, we do not forget our most precious resource - our people. Organizational culture, military and societal culture, and values are important matters that we must continue to tackle. The year 2026 will be a year of readiness, consolidation of achievements, return to competence and fundamentals, and utilizing operational opportunities.”