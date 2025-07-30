Australia has become the first country in the world to introduce a nationwide ban preventing children under the age of 16 from creating social media accounts. The new law, set to take effect in December, applies to all major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and others.

The federal government says the measure is aimed at safeguarding children and adolescents from the psychological and social harms linked to social media use. Under the plan, minors will still be able to view content—such as videos on YouTube—without logging in, but they will not be allowed to upload content or maintain personal accounts. Platforms will be required to verify users' ages using government-approved systems, potentially involving digital ID checks.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the decision as difficult but necessary. "Social networks are harming our children, and I want Australian parents to know: we stand with you. This is not the only step we’ll take, but it’s an important one."

Communications Minister Anika Wells defended the policy in Parliament, using a striking metaphor. “We wouldn’t send kids to swim in the ocean without protection from waves and sharks. Social media is no different—except the sharks are algorithms,” she said. “We won’t back down from legal threats when it comes to protecting children's mental health.”

The legislation, which passed in November, requires platforms to take “reasonable steps” to block users under 16. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of tens of millions of Australian dollars. The government is currently evaluating the results of trials for age-verification technology, which will guide how the ban is enforced.

Internationally, the move has stirred debate. YouTube quickly voiced its opposition, arguing it should not be categorized alongside other social platforms. “YouTube offers value to young audiences and is not a typical social network,” a spokesperson said. The company reportedly wrote to the Australian government urging it to uphold the integrity of the legislative process. Local media claimed YouTube is considering legal action, although the company has not confirmed this.

Minister Wells responded firmly, telling Parliament, “I will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the well-being of Australian kids.”

Following Australia’s lead, other countries are considering similar policies. Norway has announced plans for its own under-16 ban, while the UK government has said it is reviewing the option.