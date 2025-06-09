Drama at sea: IDF troops take over Gaza flotilla ship

IDF troops from the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit early Monday morning took over the “Madleen” flotilla, which was making its way to the shores of the Gaza Strip in an attempt to break the maritime blockade imposed by Israel.

The activists on the ship were detained without incident, and the ship is now on its way to the port of Ashdod.

The Foreign MInistry said in a statement, “The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.”

“While Greta [Thunberg] and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and in addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza,” it added.

“There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve Instagram selfies. The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels,” said the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the activists reported that an alarm had sounded on deck. Later, they clarified that it was a false alarm.

"An alarm was sounded on deck, and life jackets are ready in case of an attempted takeover of the ship," the flotilla's Telegram group reported. A few minutes later, another message was posted: "The vessel that approached us has left. All eyes on deck, all eyes on Gaza."

The activists on the flotilla further claimed that drones surrounded the ship and sprayed it with a white, irritating substance.

In response to the activists' claims, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement in English which said, “The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to unauthorized vessels under a legal naval blockade, consistent with international law.”

“The yacht is claiming that it is delivering humanitarian aid. In fact, it is a media gimmick for publicity (which includes less than a single truckload of aid) - a ‘selfie yacht’”.

“Humanitarian aid is delivered regularly and effectively via different channels and routes, and is transferred through established distribution mechanisms. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The Gaza maritime zone remains an active conflict area, and Hamas has previously exploited sea routes for terrorist attacks, including the October 7th massacre. Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts,” it continued.

“We call on all actors to act responsibly and to channel humanitarian aid through legitimate, coordinated mechanisms, not through provocation.”

In a subsequent statement, the Foreign Ministry said, “The Israeli Navy is currently communicating with the ‘selfie yacht’. Using an international civilian communication system, the Israeli Navy has instructed the ‘selfie yacht’ to change its course due to its approach toward a restricted area.”

The “Madleen” flotilla is led by left-wing activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, "Game of Thrones" star Liam Cunningham, and French European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

Earlier, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to act decisively against the flotilla. He ordered that the ship be prevented from reaching Gaza, using any operational measures deemed necessary.

"The State of Israel will not allow anyone to violate the maritime blockade on Gaza, which exists primarily to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hamas—a murderous terrorist organization that holds our hostages and commits war crimes," Katz stated.

"I have instructed the IDF to ensure that the 'Madleen' flotilla does not reach Gaza. To the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-propaganda-spreading friends, I say this clearly: you’d better turn back—you will not reach Gaza. Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or support terrorist organizations—by sea, air, or land."

The Israeli defense establishment has been preparing for the flotilla’s arrival. The Navy recently conducted exercises simulating the interception of the approaching vessel. Before it enters Israeli territorial waters, naval forces will contact the ship’s crew and warn them that they are entering without authorization.

Navy personnel have been given clear instructions: if the organizers agree to turn back, they will be allowed to leave. If they refuse, Shayetet 13 naval commandos will board the ship and escort it to the port of Ashdod.