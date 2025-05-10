The Foreign Ministry announced on Friday evening that several hours earlier, gunfire was detected at a building near Israel’s consulate in Istanbul.

The shooter was apprehended by local security forces, the Ministry said. There were no casualties, and no damage was caused to the Israeli mission.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry reported that an unusual envelope had been received at Israel’s embassy in France.

The statement added that the envelope was inspected and handled by local security forces in coordination with the Israeli security team. There were no casualties, and no damage was caused.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the two incidents, saying, “The wave of terrorist attacks and attempts against Israeli missions around the world proves that terrorism seeks to target us everywhere.”

“My appreciation goes to the Foreign Ministry staff, who represent Israel in the face of constant challenges and despite personal risk,” he added.

“We will not be deterred. We will continue to represent Israel with pride,” stated Sa’ar.

The two incidents follow a report in Britain’s Times, which stated that eight Iranian men who were apprehended by British authorities in a sweeping counterterror operation over the weekend are suspected of a plot targeting the Israeli Embassy in London.

While official confirmation of the intended target remains unavailable, the newspaper said the embassy was central to the investigation.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)