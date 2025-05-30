הרחפן חושף את המטענים דובר צה"ל

The combat team of the Kfir Brigade, operating under the command of the 36th Division, has recently joined the fighting in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots."

According to an IDF spokesperson, the brigade's forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and uncovered numerous terror infrastructures used by terrorist organizations in the area.

Among other actions, the forces destroyed an explosive device site, weapons, and booby-trapped buildings.

In footage released by the IDF, a team drone is seen identifying a booby-trapped apartment — entering the building and causing an explosion, thereby saving the lives of the soldiers.

The IDF emphasizes that its forces continue to operate with determination against terror infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of protecting the security of Israeli citizens.

credit: דובר צה"ל

