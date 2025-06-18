Bezeq announced Wednesday morning the launch of a large-scale national project aimed at supporting Israel's home front — providing immediate internet connectivity to thousands of public bomb shelters across the country.

This initiative follows numerous requests from local authorities. The project will be prioritized and accelerated to ensure that residents in protected areas stay connected, informed, and have access to essential digital services.

In the first phase, hundreds of shelters from north to south have already been connected, and Bezeq is continuing to expand its efforts with additional local authorities.

Nir David, CEO of Bezeq, stated: "This is a project of the highest importance, and we are working to complete it with national responsibility. Our mission is to keep the country connected, even in its most challenging moments."

In 2012, the Knesset approved, in a preliminary reading, a bill requiring public shelters to include infrastructure for internet access.

According to the bill, which was submitted by Orly Levy-Abekasis (Yisrael Beiteinu), a public shelter located in a community defined by an order of the Minister of Defense as being located in an area of confrontation will be set up with a wireless internet communication.

A private bill was submitted by MK Etty Hava Atia earlier this year, seeking to establish that a wireless internet connectivity infrastructure be installed in public shelters in communities located along the "confrontation line" in northern Israel. Similar bills were also submitted in 2024, 223, 2020, 2019, and 2018.