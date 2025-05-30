Amid a surge in violent incidents against Jews in France, a discussion was held in the Knesset plenum in which French President Emmanuel Macron was sharply criticized due to his recent statements against Israel.

MK Avraham Bezalel (Shas) submitted a motion to the Knesset agenda titled "Macron Attacks Israel and Antisemitism in France Surges by 185%," and blasted the French President for his statements and the sharp rise in antisemitism in his country.

"Who would have believed that France would lead the countries where antisemitism raises its head. France, which in the past was a true friend, even during difficult tests when our enemies sought to destroy us. Among other things, it supplied Israel with planes with which we fought the enemy," Bezalel began his remarks.

Bezalel claimed that, according to a report by CRIF, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, 1,570 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France in 2024, including 106 violent attacks. This represents a 25% surge in attack cases, an unprecedented scope in the last decade.

He then added, "If we thought that after October 7th the world would understand who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, who the victim is and who the aggressor—then it turns out we were wrong. Antisemitism has risen sharply worldwide.”

"The Anti-Defamation League published a report three weeks ago stating that since October 7th, there has been a rise in antisemitism worldwide, but the most significant increase was recorded in France. I quote: 'A sharp rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide, with a surge of up to 185% in France.'”

"I testify before you," said MK Bezalel, "that the Jews of France, who are the third largest Jewish community in the world, live in real fear. Two important and senior rabbis in France have issued warning cries due to the severe situation. I am referring to my friend, the Chief Rabbi of France, Rabbi Haim Korsia, who said: 'A society that allows antisemitism to thrive will rot from within.'"

"The second rabbi is my friend, the Rabbi of Strasbourg, Rabbi Abraham Weill, who last week wrote a sharply worded letter to the French Foreign Minister, and I quote: 'Mr. Minister, there are statements we throw out like someone tossing a stone into a pond, hoping for a headline. But some of them turn into bullets. I was a rabbi in Toulouse when I saw children murdered before my eyes in 2012. The terrorist murderer shouted then: 'Israel kills children, so I kill children.' As if to create a moral symmetry between murderers and those who mourn their children. This is not blindness; it is a desecration of humanity. Please retract your words, not for political reasons but for human ones.'”

"Allow me to add," said the Shas MK. "Here in Israel, the slogan was born: 'Words can kill.' So we are the ones who should cry out against inciting words spoken today by some European leaders. And at their forefront, to our great regret, is President Macron. Words, Mr. President, can kill and lead to murder."

"Despite the warning signs, the French government is accelerating a unilateral move to recognize a Palestinian state. This move is a tailwind for terrorism and fuels the wave of hatred. Not only do I believe so, but so does the respected Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung. In an opinion piece in the newspaper, writer Oliver Rolofs defines this recognition as: 'A free pass for future violence,'” said Bezalel.

He further said, "President Macron talks about occupation and ending the occupation as a condition for progress. There is no greater hypocrisy than this. My friend MK Rabbi Avi Maoz beautifully said this last week from this podium. France preaches to us about occupation? Its history shows it ruled over dozens of nations. In the last century, it claimed millions of lives in Algeria and other countries! And even today, France holds 11 overseas territories. So, on what moral authority does President Macron rely?”

"Israel stands at the forefront of the fight against extremism that threatens the entire free world. A reckless decision by Paris endangers Israel's security and the well-being of half a million Jews in France. True friends do not abandon each other in times of trouble. Therefore, I call on France’s leaders: Let us return to sanity and the blessed days of friendship. This is a moment of truth. The cries of our brothers’ blood call out to us from around the world, and from France in particular. To Minister Chikli, I say: You are doing blessed work. It seems that protests are not enough; we must understand that we are in a global struggle. They have left you room to take pride in."

Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who presented the response from the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, said, "According to our ministry’s 2024 annual report, there was a 73% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in France compared to the previous year. Particularly concerning is the statistic that about 20% of French Jews have removed Jewish symbols from their homes or personal belongings out of fear for their safety."

"In light of this grave reality," the minister added, "the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism is working on several fronts to provide a systematic and coordinated response to the rising threats against Jewish communities worldwide, including: In the area of community resilience, the ministry is working to provide dedicated tools to about one hundred Jewish communities worldwide, especially in areas where there has been a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, primarily France."

"At the same time," the minister clarified, "the ministry continues to operate the National Control Center for Combating Antisemitism, which monitors antisemitic discourse in the digital space in real-time and provides alerts and ongoing reviews to relevant parties. The ministry sees Jewish education, both formal and informal, as a cornerstone of sustaining Jewish community life. Jewish education is a foundation for strengthening the sense of belonging, identity, and connection to Israel, especially among youth and young adults in France."

Minister Eliyahu concluded with a call to French Jews: "I want to call out to the Jews of France, and to Jews worldwide. This is your home. The Land of Israel. We are waiting for you with open hearts."