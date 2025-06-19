Federal authorities have arrested Clift A. Seferlis, 55, of Garrett Park, Maryland, charging him with sending "numerous" threats to Jewish institutions since March 2024, JNS reported on Wednesday.

The Justice Department stated that Seferlis allegedly mailed threats to organizations in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and other locations.

These letters frequently referenced Gaza, Israel, or attacks on Jews, explicitly stating they "then suggest that the recipients might become victims of similar acts of violence."

One chilling missive to a Philadelphia institution noted, "the hatred toward the institution, and especially the nation of Israel, is at an all-time high and is only getting worse." Other communications evoked "Kristallnacht" and implied future destruction.

In total, 34 letters and two postcards were dispatched to Jewish institutions across Washington, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, JNS reported.

Seferlis admitted to the FBI that he wrote and transmitted the threatening letters, acknowledging his purpose was to "intimidate and threaten the recipients of those mailings."

According to the report, evidence includes matching fingerprints on envelopes, a typewriter, and relevant newspaper clippings found at his home.