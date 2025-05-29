Ireland has not abandoned its quest to change the definition of genocide in order to find Israel guilty of the act, Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated this week.

According to the Irish Independent, Martin told the Irish legislature that his government is seeking recognition from other European nations that Israel's war against Hamas amounts to a genocide and that the government is seeking to institute a broader definition of genocide that would encompass Israel's actions.

"We're hoping that we will broaden the criteria by which genocide is judged by the Geneva Convention," Martin said.

The Irish leader first announced that the government was seeking an expanded definition of genocide in December 2024 when it joined South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"By legally intervening in South Africa’s case, Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State. We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised," Martin said at the time.

Ireland's efforts to broaden the definition of genocide have been met with derision by critics, who noted that if the definition needs to be changed in order to target Israel, then Israel could not be guilty under the definition currently accepted.