An Israeli businessman was harassed in a Dublin hotel bar by two women, one of whom spat at him, prompting an investigation by Gardaí, the Irish Times reported. The incident took place at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire and was captured in footage shared online.

Tamir Ohayon, visiting from Tel Aviv for a conference, was confronted by Zena Ismail and Léna Seale, who accused him of being a soldier in the Israeli army. "Zionists are not welcome in Ireland," Ismail declared before spitting towards Ohayon. The footage shows the women verbally abusing him as he sat with a colleague. Ismail also hurled profanities at him and declared, "Israel is on the way out."

The Ireland Israel Alliance condemned the harassment, calling it "pure, unadulterated hatred." The mayor of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Jim O’Leary, criticized the behavior as "hateful and juvenile," labeling it anti-Semitic. "This is just pure wrong – and let's start calling it what it is – anti-Semitism," O’Leary said.

Ohayon later described the incident as an "act of pure terrorism," claiming he felt unsafe and relocated to another hotel. He also criticized the local police response, saying they "didn’t seem to care."

The Garda Press Office confirmed an ongoing investigation but reported no injuries. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over hostility toward Israelis in Ireland.