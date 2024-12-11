The Irish government announced today (Wednesday) that it will intervene in South Africa’s attempt to accuse Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by asking the ICJ to broaden its definition of "genocide" to find Israel guilty of the crime.

The official announcement states, T"he Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin today secured government approval for Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel under the Genocide Convention."

The filing of the intervention will take place at the The Hague later this month. The Irish government has also approved intervention in Gambia’s case against Myanmar under the Genocide Convention.

Tánaiste Taoiseach Micheál Marti explicitly stated that Ireland would ask the court to use a broader definition of genocide against Israel.

"By legally intervening in South Africa’s case, Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State. We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised," Marti said.

He added, "Ireland’s view of the Convention is broader and prioritises the protection of civilian life – as a committed supporter of the Convention, the government will promote that interpretation in its intervention in this case. Intervening in both cases demonstrates the consistency of Ireland’s approach to the interpretation and application of the Genocide Convention.”