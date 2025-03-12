US President Donald Trump spoke with the press on Wednesday during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and mentioned, among other things, his plans for the Gaza Strip.

Asked if he would inform President Trump about his country's opinion on the Palestinians, Martin answered that there was no need to since the President was already aware of it, and added: "We share the President's unrelenting focus on peace and as soon as he came into office, he went to get a ceasefire."

He noted that Ireland has been calling for a ceasefire for a long time, "we wanted a consolidated peace. And we want the hostages out, I've been saying it from day one. It's a horrific thing to do to take hostages."

He emphasized that following the massacre he traveled to Israel to show solidarity and toured a kibbutz that was ravaged by the massacre. "I went to Kibbutz Be'eri after October 7th in solidarity with Israel, but that gets forgotten. I saw the kibbutz, it was a shocking thing to see, even a week or two after, the horrors. You could see life going on prior to the attack - it was something that would not leave me."

A reporter then asked the Prime Minister if he would discuss the President's plan to "expel" Gazans. Trump interjected: "Nobody's expelling any Palestinians." He then mocked the reporter's news outlet.

Earlier in the discussion, the President voiced harsh criticism against the Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who this week condemned the arrest of anti-Israel agitator Mahmoud Khalil. "Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore, he's Palestinian."