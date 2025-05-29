Shas’ official newspaper Haderech clarified Thursday morning that if no progress is made on advancing the Draft Law, the party’s rabbinic leadership will convene immediately after the Shavuot holiday to decide whether to leave the coalition.

The paper’s front-page headline stated: “As the deadline set by our revered sages of the Council of Torah Sages approaches for reaching significant agreements on the law, efforts have intensified in recent days.” However, it was noted that “no agreements have been reached so far.”

The report added that right after the holiday, the party's rabbis will gather to determine the party’s future in the government and coalition.

“Immediately following Shavuot, the question of Shas’ continued participation in the government and coalition will be placed on the table of our revered sages. We hope the Prime Minister will take responsibility and expedite negotiations immediately.”

Against the backdrop of the political tension over the stalled Draft Law, Rabbi Aharon Mordechai Rokeach, son of the Belzer Rebbe, met Wednesday night with Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a senior Lithuanian-haredi yeshiva dean, at the yeshiva's campus in Bnei Brak.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned that the conversation focused on the Draft Law crisis with the government and the various possible approaches ahead of a decision.

This meeting is considered significant, as the Belzer Rebbe currently opposes toppling the government under the present circumstances — unlike the Gerrer Rebbe, who supports breaking up the coalition.