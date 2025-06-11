As haredi representatives continue talks with the Knesset's legal advisors over a compromise draft law formula, a growing sense of pessimism is setting in among members of the United Torah Judaism party.

"The gaps remain wide, and for now, it’s not converging toward an agreement," a UTJ source told Arutz Sheva, adding that if no breakthrough occurs soon, all haredi lawmakers are likely to vote tonight in favor of dissolving the Knesset.

Currently, Degel HaTorah representatives are meeting in the office of Deputy Minister Uri Maklev, joined by Shas negotiator Ariel Attias and MK Yinon Azulai, head of Shas in the Knesset.

"Netanyahu is still not engaged," said the source. "He doesn’t yet understand that the haredi parties cannot accept a draft law with sweeping sanctions across all areas of life coming into effect immediately. He doesn't see the snowball starting to roll. As long as that remains the case - the vote will be to dissolve the Knesset."

Regarding the coalition's rigid stance, the source added bitterly: "They want to draft haredim but are throwing out the baby with the bathwater. No haredi will be drafted this way."