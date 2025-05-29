השהה נגן

Troops of the Southern Gaza Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, completed a focused operation over the past month to dismantle underground terrorist infrastructure in the security zone in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, troops from the Southern Gaza Brigade and Yahalom Unit combat engineers located and dismantled an offensive underground terror tunnel route stretching several hundred meters.

The tunnel included multiple exit shafts, some of which were booby-trapped. During the activity, the troops also identified a terrorist cell emerging from one of the shafts directly in front of them and eliminated the terrorists.

So far, the troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area of operation, dismantled additional terror infrastructure. These activities have also expanded the security zone, offering additional protection to the communities of the western Negev.

The IDF stressed that its troops "continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians."