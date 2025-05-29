השהה נגן

The Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162th Division, is operating in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots," following extensive counterterrorism activities in the Judea and Samaria area.

Nahal Brigade troops eliminated several terrorists and dismantled significant terror infrastructure, including weapons, booby-trapped buildings, rocket launch positions, and terrorist observation posts.

In one of the operations, the soldiers dismantled rocket launchers with long-range launch barrels that were located near a building that had previously served as a school.

An IDF spokesperson stated that the soldiers destroyed the launchers, which were operating from within a civilian environment and were intended to target the Israeli population.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל