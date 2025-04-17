“Snow White”, Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, will not be screened in Lebanese cinemas, as authorities enforce a longstanding ban on Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

The move was initiated by Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, acting on recommendations from the country's film censorship board. The ban stems from Gadot’s inclusion in the cast, in line with Lebanon’s adherence to its cultural boycott of Israel.

Born in Israel, Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a combat fitness instructor. During the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war, she was on active duty.

This is not the first time that Lebanon has banned films due to Gadot’s participation.

In 2022, Lebanon banned the movie “Death on the Nile” in which Gadot starred. Gadot’s involvement in the IDF was also cited as a reason for the Lebanese government’s ban on the 2017 film “Wonder Woman”, in which she starred.