In a powerful virtual symposium, President Isaac Herzog on Sunday launched the “Voice of the People” initiative, opening applications for a new global Jewish council.

The initiative is designed to unify Jewish communities across the globe and confront the rising tide of antisemitism head-on. In a moving conversation with renowned Israeli actress Gal Gadot, President Herzog affirmed the resilience of the Jewish people, echoing Gadot’s sentiment that "We will prevail."

"This is a time of great trial for Jews everywhere," President Herzog said, speaking of unprecedented antisemitic attacks following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, "but out of this crisis, there will be opportunity."

In their heartfelt discussion, Gadot spoke about the emotional impact of the events since October 7.

"I feel like there is life before October 7 and life after. No one thought something so horrific could happen in 2023," Gadot said. "But through all the horror, there is something amazing about our people—no revenge, just hope, light, and love. We will prevail, but the only way is by being united."

President Herzog echoed this sentiment, saying, "We know we are a small nation, but in unity, there is strength. We have always overcome when we stand together. That is the essence of the 'Voice of the People' initiative: to bring us together, to have dialogue, and to shape our future."

Israeli footballer Daniel Lifshitz, whose grandparents were taken hostage during the October 7 attacks, shared his moving story.

"My grandfather fought in four wars and founded Nir Oz to protect Israel," Lifshitz said. "Now he’s being held hostage in Gaza, but I feel it’s my mission to bring everyone home. Peace itself is being held hostage."

Lifshitz urged the global Jewish community to rally together: "When I speak, I say that peace is held hostage in Gaza. The world needs to hear this. Sport can play a huge role—if we amplify the message, it will be such a powerful moment for the Jewish people and the world."

The “Voice of the People” initiative seeks to address pressing issues such as antisemitism, Israel-Diaspora relations, and security concerns. Through a two-year term, 150 Jewish leaders will convene monthly to develop strategies and solutions. The initiative will culminate in a major conference in Israel in March 2025, marking the first in-person meeting of the council.

Shirel Dagan-Levy, CEO of the “Voice of the People”, emphasized the significance of the moment: "This is a bold step forward in fostering unity, strengthening security, and empowering Jewish leaders. In this time of unprecedented challenge, we are calling on Jewish leaders worldwide to join us in securing our collective future."

With mentorship from globally recognized experts and the inclusion of young leaders, the initiative will invest in the next generation of Jewish leadership. Alongside the council, a broad community network will engage Jewish communities through virtual Town Halls and collaborative research projects.