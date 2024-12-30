Israeli actress Gal Gadot revealed on Sunday, in a post she shared on Instagram, that she underwent emergency surgery last February to remove a blood clot that was found in her brain.

She shared that the surgery took place in February of this year while she was in the eighth month of her pregnancy with her fourth daughter, Ori . "I am completely healthy and grateful for the life I got back," the actress wrote in the post shared with her 108 million followers.

Gadot noted, "This year has been a year of great challenges and many reflections, and I hesitated about how or even whether to share my personal story. In the end, I decided to let my heart lead me. Maybe this is my way of processing everything, shifting the focus away from the fragile reality behind the moments we share on social media. More than anything, I hope that by sharing this, I can raise awareness and support others who may be facing something similar."

She added, "In February, during the eighth month of my pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a large blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I suffered from excruciating headaches that kept me bedridden, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the frightening truth. In one moment, my family and I discovered just how fragile life can be. It was a reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the middle of a tough year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."