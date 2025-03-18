Israeli actress Gal Gadot received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (Tuesday).

The Wonder Woman star became emotional during her acceptance speech, calling the honor "very surreal."

"I feel like I'm the luckiest woman right now," she said.

"I'm just a girl from a town in Israel," Gadot said to applause from the crowd, and I could never imagine such a moment."

"This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible," she said, going on to thank Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Fast and the Furious producer Vin Diesel, who she said gave her her first big break in Hollywood, as well as her husband Jaron Varsano, who she called her "rock."

At the end of her speech, Gadot addressed her four young daughters and said, “You can achieve anything, my sweet girls.”