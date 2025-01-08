The Golden Globes reported on Tuesday that Israeli media reports about Israeli actress Gal Gadot being forbidden from wearing a pin, in solidarity with the 100 remaining Hamas hostages, to the awards ceremony on Sunday night are “categorically false.”

Gadot’s representative commented this week that she did not wear the pin to the ceremony, despite presenting such a prestigious award in a high-profile media setting, is that "one should not violate the rules of such an important event."

As mentioned, the production rejected the claim and stated: "We have received several media enquiries regarding possible restrictions on guests and presenters wearing pins or ribbons supporting various causes, particularly in the case of Gal Gadot and concerning issues in the Middle East."

The Golden Globes does not have a policy against wearing pins or other items that support, or are perceived to support, political or social causes,” read the statement. “Further, no message of any kind was communicated to Gal Gadot or any other presenter/attendee by or on behalf of the Golden Globes, that they could not wear a ribbon to the Golden Globes or to any event associated with the Golden Globes. Any suggestion to the contrary is categorically false.”

Ribbons and pins have been worn in the past at previous ceremonies for a wide range of reasons, and we do not restrict what guests can wear." Gadot's representative claimed this week that "as a presenter of an award, she should not provoke any situation,” and she chose to rather write a message to her 108 million Instagram followers, including a video about 20-year-old Israeli hostage Liri Albag.