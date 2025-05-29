Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday that his country is ready to open diplomatic ties with Israel if it recognizes “Palestine” as an independent state, Bloomberg reported.

The Indonesian leader made the comments after a meeting with his French counterpart, reiterating his backing for a two-state solution as the only viable way to a lasting peace.

“Indonesia has stated that once Palestine is recognized by Israel, we are prepared to recognize Israel and establish diplomatic relations,” said Prabowo.

Israel and Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, do not have diplomatic relations, though it has been previously reported that Israel is in contacts to normalize relations with Indonesia.

Several years ago, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel .