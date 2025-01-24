Indonesia rejects the notion of temporarily hosting Palestinian residents whose homes were destroyed during the Gaza conflict.

A few days ago, NBC reported that US President Donald Trump is considering the temporary relocation of residents from Gaza to aid in reconstruction.

According to the report, incoming Trump administration officials stated that Indonesia is among the countries considered for temporary relocation.

Indonesian government officials stated, ''Any attempt to uproot or deport Gaza residents is entirely unacceptable.''

During the war, and unlike the reception of Syrian refugees by neighboring Arab and Islamic countries, all Arab nations refused to temporarily host Palestinian refugees. The Palestinian Authority also refrained from offering to host refugees from Gaza in Palestinian cities under its full control in the West Bank.