Lina Lutfiawati, known as Lina Mukherjee on social media, has been sentenced to two years in prison under Indonesia’s blasphemy law over a video she shared on TikTok which showed her reciting the phrase 'Bismillah,' considered sacred in Islam, before trying out pork while visiting the tourist island of Bali.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of “spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups,” court documents read. She was tried on Tuesday, in the Palembang district court on Sumatra island

CNN reports that Lina faces a fine of $16,245 (250,000,000 Indonesian rupiah) and a two-year prison sentence, which could be extended if she fails to pay.

"I know I was wrong but I really did not expect this punishment,” she said after her sentencing. She was reported to have been in tears for.most.of the trial.

Lina has a following of nearly two million users on TikTok, where she posts videos of herself sampling various dishes.

Indonesia is home to the largest Muslim population in the world, numbering approximately 229 million individuals. It has recently increased it's laws against blasphemy, which has led to claims that they are being used for religious perscution against other faiths.