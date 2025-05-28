השהה נגן

In recent weeks, troops of the 210th Division and the Medical Corps have been operating a mobile forward facility for triage and treatment of the wounded in the area of Hader in southern Syria.

The facility is intended to provide medical care and support to the Syrian-Druze population in the area.

So far, more than 500 Syrian civilians in need of medical assistance have been treated at the facility.

"IDF troops continue to operate in Syria with the goal of maintaining the security of the residents of the Golan Heights and creating a forward security zone, alongside providing assistance to the local population," an IDF statement stressed.

During the Syrian civil war, Israel operated the now-famous "Good Neighbor" project, which provided medical treatment to thousands of wounded and sick Syrians — many of whom were brought into Israel for care.

From 2013 to 2018, the IDF facilitated the transfer of over 4,900 wounded Syrians and more than 1,300 sick children to Israeli hospitals, in addition to establishing cross-border field clinics and delivering food, clothing, and medical supplies to war-torn villages near the Golan Heights.