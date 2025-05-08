In a rare move reflecting ongoing humanitarian coordination beyond Israel's borders, the IDF has announced the establishment of a forward mobile triage facility in southern Syria, near the village of Hader.

According to the IDF, the deployment is one of several ongoing efforts aimed at supporting the Syrian Druze population and ensuring their safety amid regional instability. The triage center is designed to provide rapid medical evaluation and urgent care in a volatile environment.

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and remains at peak readiness for defense and various scenarios," the military said in a statement.

The move follows a long-standing Israeli tradition of extending humanitarian aid to Syrians during times of crisis, particularly along the northern border. During the Syrian civil war, Israel operated the now-famous "Good Neighbor" project, which provided medical treatment to thousands of wounded and sick Syrians — many of whom were brought into Israel for care.

From 2013 to 2018, the IDF facilitated the transfer of over 4,900 wounded Syrians and more than 1,300 sick children to Israeli hospitals, in addition to establishing cross-border field clinics and delivering food, clothing, and medical supplies to war-torn villages near the Golan Heights.

The new mobile triage center in Hader continues this legacy of humanitarian outreach, this time specifically focused on the Syrian Druze community, which maintains religious and familial ties with Israel’s Druze population.

The IDF has not disclosed how long the triage unit will remain operational or the scope of its services, but emphasized that it stands ready to adapt to evolving needs on the ground.