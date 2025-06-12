A Syrian girl received life-saving treatment at Rambam and returned home, a spokesperson for Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus revealed Thursday morning.

The 12-year-old Syrian girl, who was evacuated last week from southern Syria, received urgent, life-saving care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Rambam’s Ruth Rappaport Children’s Hospital and returned home two days ago in good condition.

The girl was evacuated by the IDF, in coordination with the “Yitro - Jews for Druze” organization, which also funded the hospitalization costs.

The evacuation took place last Thursday, when the girl — who was in critical condition and considered to be in life-threatening danger due to a heart issue — arrived at Rambam accompanied by her mother. During her four-day hospitalization, she underwent a medical procedure to address the heart condition, and her condition improved rapidly. After being discharged, the girl was transferred back to the IDF, which ensured her return to a meeting point with her father in southern Syria.

Chairman of the Yitro organization, Mr. Amnon Bartal, said: “We greatly appreciate the IDF for enabling this complex and moving humanitarian effort, and Rambam Hospital for its professional care and human compassion. Rambam and the Yitro organization will continue to cooperate as part of their moral commitment to medical excellence and saving lives.”