The new president of Syria, Al-Julani, was interviewed by the Jewish newspaper Jewish Journal and referred to Israel.

"“The era of endless tit-for-tat bombings must end. No nation prospers when its skies are filled with fear. The reality is, we have common enemies — and we can play a major role in regional security.”

He expressed a desire to return to the disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria that was signed after the Yom Kippur War in 1974, “Syria’s Druze are not pawns,” he said. “They are citizens — deeply rooted, historically loyal, and deserving of every protection under the law. Their safety is non-negotiable.”

The new president of Syria also referred to U.S. President Trump, “I see him as a man of peace. We’ve both been shot at by the same enemy. Trump understands leverage, strength, and outcomes. Syria needs an honest broker who can reset the conversation. If there is a possibility of alignment that helps bring stability to the region — and security to the U.S. and its allies — I am ready to have that conversation. He is the only man capable of fixing this region, bringing us together, one brick at a time.”

On the future he said, “We have inherited more than ruins,” he said. “We’ve inherited trauma, mistrust, and fatigue. But we have also inherited hope. Fragile, yes — but real.”