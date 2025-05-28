Amid growing tensions between the haredi parties and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the stalled Draft Law, a senior source in United Torah Judaism (UTJ) clarified Wednesday morning that any step taken will be in full agreement with all of the party’s rabbinic leadership.

“A partial withdrawal from the government or coalition is not effective and therefore is unlikely to happen,” the source told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

The source also mentioned a Tuesday meeting between the Gerrer Rebbe's son and Rabbi Dov Lando, during which the political situation was outlined.

The Gerrer Rebbe’s son reportedly told Rabbi Lando that the political patron of the Gerrer hasidic community, Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, is expected to resign from the government after the Shavuot holiday — even if other members of the haredi parties do not follow suit.

The political source estimated in his conversation with Arutz Sheva that unless there is agreement from the Lithuanian rabbinic leadership to leave the coalition, Minister Goldknopf will not act unilaterally.

“Those close to the Gerrer Rebbe are aiming to create a game-changing move and push toward elections. If there is a withdrawal from the coalition, it will be done collectively. If that can’t be achieved, there is no point in symbolic resignation,” he explained.

“In the coming days, efforts will be made by the Knesset to finalize a draft of the Draft Law. After that, we will present it to the rabbis and make a decision,” he added.