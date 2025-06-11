Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday morning during his court testimony that he is unwell. As a result, the session in his trial was adjourned after just half an hour.

Despite this, Netanyahu is expected to arrive at the Knesset today to vote against the opposition's bill to dissolve the Knesset.

On Monday, during the third session of Netanyahu’s cross-examination at the Tel Aviv District Court, Netanyahu’s attorney, Adv. Amit Hadad, requested that the day’s hearing be adjourned earlier than scheduled — at 1:45 p.m. — due to what he described as “an important diplomatic call.”

Prosecutor Tadmor asked that the cut time be made up on a different day.

At the end of a break during the hearing, a protester entered the courtroom and began shouting at him: "Loser, zero, take that smile off your face." Security removed the protester immediately.

Hadad, turned to the judges and warned: "Next time that happens, the defense team will leave the courtroom in protest. This is hooliganism and blatant verbal violence."