Israeli Air Force jets carried out strikes Wednesday morning on terror targets belonging to the Houthi terror organization at the airport in Sanaa, Yemen.

An IDF spokesperson stated: "A short while ago, the IDF struck at the main airport in Sana'a and aircraft belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization. The aircraft struck were used by the Houthi terrorist organization for the transfer of terrorists who advanced terrorist attacks against the state of Israel."

"Similarly to the Hudaydah and Salif Ports that were struck last week, the main airport of Sana'a is continuously operated by the Houthi regime and is used by them for terror purposes. This is another example of the brutal use of civilian infrastructure by the Houthi terrorist organization.

"The IDF is determined to continue to operate against anyone who poses a threat to Israeli civilians wherever necessary."

Since Israel’s previous strike in Yemen about two weeks ago, the Houthis have launched seven ballistic missiles and several UAVs toward Israeli territory.

Defense Minister Israel Katz declared: "Israeli Air Force jets have just struck Houthi terror targets at Sanaa Airport and destroyed the last aircraft the Houthis had in use as part of Operation 'Golden Jewel.' This is a clear message and a direct continuation of our established policy: Anyone who fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price."

"The ports in Yemen will continue to be severely damaged, and the airport in Sanaa will be repeatedly destroyed, along with other strategic infrastructures in the area used by the Houthi terror organization and its supporters. The Houthi terror organization will face a naval and aerial siege — as we promised and warned. Whoever harms us will be hit sevenfold."