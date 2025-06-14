An Israeli strike in Yemen on Saturday night reportedly targeted a senior commander of the Houthi militia, believed to be Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Amari. Israeli defense officials are currently assessing whether the targeted assassination was successful.

While the Houthis have so far refrained from directly aiding Iran in its ongoing conflict, several high-ranking figures within the group have recently voiced strong support for Tehran. Senior Houthi official Nasser al-Din Amer tweeted: “Amid the chaos, Yemeni missiles are here to say Gaza is not alone. We will not tolerate Zionist arrogance and violations.”

Another prominent Houthi figure, Hazem al-Asad, has also publicly expressed solidarity with Iran in recent days.

Speaking during a holiday address, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din praised Iran and declared: “Zionist aggression will not break Iran. This is an opportunity to deal the enemy major defeats and humiliation.”

The attempted strike marks a significant escalation in Israel’s response to regional threats amid growing tensions with Iran and its allied militias.