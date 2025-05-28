In a move described as unprecedented for a European Union member state, the Irish government on Tuesday approved the drafting of legislation to prohibit the import of goods from Israeli "settlements" in Judea and Samaria, Le Monde reported.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed the government's stance, telling AFP, "The government has agreed to advance legislation prohibiting trade in goods with illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. It is the government's view that this is an obligation under international law."

The targeted "settlements" encompass residential, agricultural, and business interests situated outside Israel's internationally recognized borders.

Prior to the approval by the cabinet, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris, who also serves as Irish deputy prime minister, expressed his hope that other European Union (EU) nations would follow Ireland's lead.

"What I hope today is when this small country in Europe makes the decision and becomes one of the first countries, and probably the first country, in the Western world to consider legislation in this space, I do hope it inspires other European countries to join us," Harris stated.

This move by Dublin comes a week after the EU initiated a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a 1995 cooperation deal that underpins trade relations with Israel.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas indicated at the time that "a strong majority" of the 27 member states at a foreign ministers' meeting supported this review, aiming to exert pressure on Israel.

Ireland’s move comes amid strained relations with Israel, as Ireland has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

In April of last year, Harris, who at the time was Ireland’s Prime Minister, failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement”.

A month later, Ireland joined Spain, Norway, and subsequently Slovenia in officially recognizing a Palestinian state.

In December, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that the Israeli embassy in Ireland will be closed, accusing Ireland of delegitimizing and dehumanizing Israel as well as applying double standards in its approach to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

In response, Irish President Michael Higgins lashed out at Israel, and said that its accusations that the Irish people are antisemitic are a “gross defamation” and “deep slander”, while claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is in breach of so many bits of international law and has breached the sovereignty of Lebanon, Syria and would like to have settlement in Egypt.”

Sa’ar responded to Higgins and said, “Once an antisemitic liar - always an antisemitic liar.”

In January, Higgins took advantage of his speech at an event in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day to criticize Israel.

In his remarks, Higgins discussed the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and appeared to draw a line between the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust and the war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Sa’ar said in response, “Even on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Irish President Michael Higgins couldn't help himself and resorted to a cheap, despicable provocation.”

“The biggest murderous attack against Jews since the Holocaust was perpetrated from Jihadist Gaza. Nonetheless, he echoed Hamas' antisemitic lies and propaganda at a Holocaust memorial ceremony, leading to the removal of Jews, descendants of Holocaust survivors, from the event,” he added.

“What a despicable person. What a distorted policy. Shame!” stated Sa’ar.