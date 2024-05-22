Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced this morning (Wednesday) that his country will formally recognize the Palestinian Authority as the state of Palestine. The recognition will take effect on May 28.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” Støre said. He added, “The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel.”

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate return to Israel of the Israeli ambassador to Norway for consultations. He also ordered the return of Israel's ambassador to Ireland, whose government is also expected to announce its recognition of a Palestinian state today.

"I am sending a clear message today - Israel will not be complacent against those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security," Katz said. "Ireland and Norway intend to send a message to the Palestinians and the whole world today: Terrorism works. After Hamas committed the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing the most horrific sexual crimes the world has ever seen, these countries chose to give a reward to Hamas and Iran and recognize a Palestinian state. The twisted step of these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of October 7. It also harms the efforts to recover the 128 hostages - this is a reward to the jihadists of Hamas and Iran, which distances the chance for peace and undermines Israel's right to self-defense."

Katz added, "I am sending a clear message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not let this pass in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for urgent consultations in Jerusalem. The hasty step of the two countries will have further serious consequences. If Spain realizes its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it. The Irish-Norwegian march of foll does not deter us, we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, defeating Hamas and returning the hostages. There are no more just goals than these."