The Jewish community in Ireland has expressed outrage over Irish President Michael Higgins being chosen as the keynote speaker at this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day event, scheduled for January 27, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The invitation was extended by The Holocaust Education Trust, an Irish non-profit committed to “promoting Holocaust education, awareness, and remembrance throughout the Island of Ireland.”

Critics point to President Higgins’ record of anti-Israel rhetoric, including denying the presence of antisemitism in Ireland, criticizing the Israeli embassy in Dublin, and condemning Israel’s actions against Hamas. These remarks contributed to Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s decision to close the Israeli embassy in Dublin.

Higgins last month responded to Sa’ar’s decision to shut down the Israeli embassy by lashing out at Israel and calling Israeli accusations of the Irish people being antisemitic a “gross defamation” and “deep slander.”

“It is a very serious business to actually brand a people because of the fact they disagree with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu who is in breach of so many bits of international law and has breached the sovereignty of Lebanon, Syria and would like to have settlement in Egypt,” stated Higgins

“To suggest that because one criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu one is antisemitic is such a gross defamation and slander,” he continued.

Maurice Cohen, chair of the Representative Council of Irish Jewry, labeled the invitation to Higgins to speak on International Holocaust Remembrance Day “inappropriate”.

“This solemn occasion demands respect, sensitivity, and a commitment to honoring the memory of victims. His participation risks offending many in the audience, both Jewish and non-Jewish, who expect dignity and unity on such a significant day,” said Cohen, according to Ynet.

Rabbi Yoni Wieder, the Chief Rabbi of Ireland, stated, “President Higgins has neglected even to acknowledge the scourge of contemporary antisemitism in Ireland, let alone do anything to address it. He has failed to take seriously the concerns put to him by representatives of the Jewish community, and back in May, he described talk of antisemitism in Ireland as ‘a PR exercise.’ With that attitude, I fear his address marking Holocaust Memorial Day will inevitably ring hollow for many Irish Jews.”

Oliver Sears, president of Holocaust Awareness Ireland and a Dublin art gallery owner, shared similar concerns and said, “Holocaust Memorial Day belongs in the sanctity of the victims and their families. For us, this time is somber, precious, and inviolable. Given President Higgins’ grave insensitivity to Irish Jews, we are deeply disturbed that he will yet again cause further insult.”

Relations between Ireland and Israel have been strained in recent months, as Ireland has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

In April, Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement”.