Dramatic footage from the city of Shechem (Nablus) was published on Tuesday on Arab social media, showing a targeted IDF operation carried out in the heart of an urban area.

In the footage, filmed from a nearby building, an IDF sniper is seen executing precise fire from a rooftop toward a target not visible in the original video. Immediately after the shot, two additional soldiers are seen reacting with satisfaction, with one of them patting the sniper on the shoulder after realizing the hit was accurate.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, the terrorist who was shot was initially wounded and later pronounced dead.

In additional footage from a security camera, published later, the terrorist is seen walking among residents in Shechem (Nablus) before suddenly being struck by precise gunfire, with no bystanders harmed.

The video is edited to show, in sequence, the sniper’s shot and its results on the ground.