The IDF has retracted its accusations against MK Tzvi Succot regarding the Shechem checkpoint incident, acknowledging that the event did not constitute a public disturbance.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal, Samaria Brigade Commander Col. Ariel Gonen spoke by phone with Succot and stated that the forces operating at the scene should not have used riot dispersal measures.

According to the brigade commander, while MK Succot and the worshippers were indeed standing in a restricted area, there was no justification for the use of a gas launcher. The IDF emphasized that “lessons have been learned from the event's investigation.”

The incident occurred about a month and a half ago, when a group of worshippers, including MK Succot, arrived at the checkpoint at the entrance to Shechem as part of a regular Friday Mincha (afternoon) prayer initiative — an effort aimed at promoting a return to Joseph’s Tomb. During the event, IDF forces fired a gas launcher toward the group.

Immediately after the incident, the IDF spokesperson issued a statement claiming that the group had attempted to enter Shechem, thereby "disturbing the public order and endangering security forces." They claimed that the soldiers were forced to disperse those present by using riot control methods.

MK Succot denied the allegations in an interview with Galei Tzahal, calling them “a complete lie.”

Left-leaning social media users, including MK Merav Ben Ari, criticized Succot following the initial reports; the IDF has now clarified that the original account was inaccurate.