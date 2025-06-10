תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות בשכם דובר צה"ל

Today (Tuesday), IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces began a counterterrorism operation in Kasbah in Shechem (Nablus).

Thus far, over 250 structures have been searched, six wanted individuals were apprehended, and a ‘Carlo’ weapon, along with additional weapons, were located and confiscated.

During the inspection of the suspects, two terrorists attempted to steal the weapon of one of the soldiers who was operating in the area.

As a result of the attempt to steal the soldier’s weapon, several bullets were fired, moderately injuring one soldier and lightly injuring three additional soldiers.

The soldiers responded with fire toward the terrorists and eliminated both of them.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.

As part of IDF counterterrorism activity in northern Samaria, IDF soldiers operating in the area of Tulkarm located and dismantled a cache of throwable explosives meant to harm IDF soldiers. During an additional counterterrorism activity in the area of Tulkarm, two wanted individuals were apprehended and an improvised ‘Carlo’ weapon was located and confiscated.

Since the beginning of the week, four wanted individuals were apprehended, four weapons were confiscated, two explosives were dismantled, and over 100,000 Israeli Shekels worth of terror funds were confiscated.