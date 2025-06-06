The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a public service announcement highlighting an increased threat to Jewish and Israeli communities in the United States. This alert follows two violent incidents in recent weeks.

On June 1, 2025, an individual attacked a pro-Israel gathering in Boulder, Colorado, by throwing two Molotov cocktails, injuring at least nine people. This incident came shortly after a separate attack in late May, where two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed after attending an event at the Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The assailant in the Washington attack reportedly cited grievances related to Israel's treatment of Gazans.

The FBI and DHS warn that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may inspire similar acts of violence by extremists and hate crime perpetrators. They also caution that foreign terrorist organizations might exploit the situation to incite attacks within the United States.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any threats or suspicious activities to law enforcement. Information can be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or by contacting local FBI field offices. In emergencies, individuals should call 911.