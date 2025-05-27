US Vice President JD Vance visited the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC today (Tuesday) in to pay his respects to Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, the two embassy employees who were shot dead in an antisemitic terrorist attack outside the Jewish museum in Washington last week.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter wrote following the visit, "Thank you VP Vance for coming to the Embassy to honor our dear colleagues and friends, Sarah and Yaron. The care and compassion you and the Trump administration have shown in the wake of this murderous attack are testaments to the enduring friendship between our two countries and peoples, and our mutual battle against terrorism."

Vance stated last week in the wake of the attack," My heart breaks for Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were murdered last night at the Capital Jewish Museum. Antisemitic violence has no place in the United States."

"We're praying for their families and all of our friends at the Israeli Embassy, where the two victims worked," he added.