Bentzi Gopstein, CEO of the Lehava organization, sent a letter Tuesday morning to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding the launch of a criminal investigation against the "Peace Now" organization, for incitement to violence.

The request follows a post that Peace Now published Monday on X, which read: “Without eliminating the Kahanists - there will be no Israel,” alongside a photo from an "Im Tirtzu" display at the Flag March that bore the caption: “Without a Nakba - there is no victory.”

In his complaint, Gopstein states that he identifies as a Kahanist and a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane. Therefore, he explained, the post constitutes a direct call for violence — even murder — against him and thousands of Rabbi Kahane’s followers across the country.

Gopstein also noted that the post received over 12,000 views, making it a dangerous public call to incitement.

“I am certain,” Gopstein wrote in his appeal, “that if I were to post something saying, ‘Without eliminating Meretz members or Yair Golan - there will be no Israel,’ the Shin Bet would be at my doorstep within moments. I hope that this time there won’t be a double standard — and that justice will be served even when it involves far-left organizations.”