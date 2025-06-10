The 'Peace Now' movement condemned US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee following reports that the Ambassador had attempted to persuade haredi politicians to end the political crisis threatening Israel's governing coalition and after he suggested that a Palestinian state could be created elsewhere in the Arab world rather than in the land of Israel.

"After yesterday interfering in Israeli domestic politics, today Mike Huckabee has turned himself into a spokesman for Smotrich and Strok," the activist movement claimed.

It added, "This is not an ambassador - this is an evangelist who dreams of a Gog and Magog war in the Middle East to fulfill his religious fantasies."

"It is to be hoped that President Trump will prove that he is a friend of Israel, and will denounce the ambassador's remarks, which are contrary to the position of the United States, his vision for the future of the region, and Israeli interests," the statement concluded.

Earlier today, Ambassador Huckabee denied any attempt to interfere in Israel's electoral process.

"There has been no attempt to influence haredi Knesset members regarding a decision to dissolve the government," Huckabee tweeted. "I have repeatedly said in private conversations that it is not the role of the United States, nor of its Ambassador, to try and choose the government of Israel. My job is to work with whichever government the people of Israel decide," Huckabee stated.

In a separate statement during an interview with Bloomberg's Ethan Bronner, the Ambassador asked what a Palestinian state would look like and where it would be located. "Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria? Does it need to be somewhere different? Does it need to be an opportunity for people to have a place that is completely their own? Or is it going to be in the existing areas that are currently under the dominion of the PA?"

He added, "I don't believe anybody can say, 'It's impossible, it'll never happen.' But if someone wants to declare that this is the exact strip of geography that is going to be the future Palestinian state, that's where the complication comes from."