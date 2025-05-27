השהה נגן

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir spoke on Monday evening at the Jerusalem Day rally at Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, commenting on the importance of victory in the war against Israel’s enemies.

"On Jerusalem Day, we stand in the heart of the city that was united, in the heart of the Jewish story, and declare loudly, 'We are winning.' Our message to our enemies on all fronts—you didn’t succeed in the past, and you won’t succeed today. The people of Israel will not be defeated," Ben Gvir declared.

He added, "We must recognize that the battle is not yet over. Our hearts are with the hostages held by a cruel terrorist organization. We will not rest or give up until we bring them home. But not through a surrender deal—only by bringing Hamas to its knees. I say to the Prime Minister that we must enact the death penalty law for terrorists and promote voluntary emigration—because this is the way of the Torah."

"We are a generation that does not shy away from responsibility and stands by its principles. We will pray for a complete victory, for the return of the hostages, for death to terrorists, and for complete redemption on the Temple Mount and in our Temple," Ben Gvir concluded.